Second Major Accident of the Day in the Will County Area

A 36-year-old man from Gardner was killed after he ran into the back of a semi, closing a second stretch of a busy stretch of interstate in our area. The crash happened just after 11:45 Friday morning around the northbound Interstate 55 Arsenal Rd overpass. Once crews arrived on scene less than 10 minutes after the crash happened, all lanes were immediately closed for investigation and cleanup. It’s unclear if the semi was stopped at the time. All lanes were opened around 3:45pm. Identification of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.