Second Night Added To Popular Event In Joliet

If you were one of many women disappointed you didn’t get tickets to Witches Night Out, you’re in luck. The Joliet fundraiser heard your call. They conjured and chanted and called in favors, so Jacob Henry Mansion granted a second night to savor.

The Jacob Henry Mansion is opening its doors to Witches Night Out to kick off their 1st ever 2-day Witches Night Out on Wednesday, October 17th 2018. Tickets for the second night will go on sale Thursday, September 20th at noon. Online at Witches Night Out or on Facebook. The fundraiser benefits services that support women and children including Guardian Angel Community Services, CASA of Will County, Stepping Stones Treatment Center, Will County Habitat for Humanity.