Second Republican Jumps Into Illinois Governor’s Race
State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, left, speaks with a colleague before session begins at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill., where the Illinois House of Representatives are preparing to conduct their spring session Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The legislators are gathering at the center instead of in their chamber in the Illinois Capitol building a few blocks away because it affords more space for to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
There’s another Republican running for governor in Illinois. Downstate Republican state Senator Darren Bailey on Monday jumped into the race against JB Pritzker. Bailey made a name for himself in Springfield by standing-up against the governor and his coronavirus orders. Bailey says his campaign will focus on fixing the state for the people who are not in and around Chicago. Former Republican state Senator Paul Schimpf announced his campaign last week.