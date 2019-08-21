Second Suspect In Custody Following High Speed Chase And Crash In Wilmington
SWAT team in Wilmington
The second suspect in an early morning carjacking is now in custody. Wilmington had cancelled school today in Wilmington District 209U as police were searching for the second suspect. All four schools in the district have canceled classes plus St. Rose Catholic School has canceled classes as Wilmington police searched for a suspect who was considered to be armed and dangerous.
Wilmington Police Chief Phillip Arnold says two men carjacked a driver in Calumet City early this morning and led police on a high speed chase through Dolton and Harvey and then down I-57, exiting Peotone Road and crashing into a residence. At that point both men fled the vehicle. One was at large for several hours while the first committed a home invasion. The home owner shot at the suspect but missed and was held until police were able to arrest him.
SWAT teams are wearing orange vests as they looked for the suspect who was believed to be in thick brush in a Wilmington residential area. Again, both suspects are now in custody.