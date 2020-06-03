      Breaking News
Second Video Shows Joliet Police Officers Following Mayor O’Dekirk Altercation During Protests & Riots

Jun 3, 2020 @ 6:39am
Video courtesy R.T. Productions

A second video released shows the aftermath of an altercation between Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and a protester and his brother Sunday night. The video shows police officers surrounding at least one person and you can see an officer punching down to the ground. Two brothers required medical attention after the altercation between the police and Joliet Mayor. An investigation into the incident is being conducted.

Video courtesy R.T. Productions

