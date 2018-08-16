‘Secret Lives of Bees’ exhibit opens Sept. 1 at Plum Creek Nature Center

Get your bee buzz on at the “Bee-lieve it or Not! Secret Lives of Bees” exhibit, which opens Sept. 1 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township near Beecher. (Photo courtesy of Tom Kronewitter, Purdue University Exhibit Design Center)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s premier honeybee hub is about to get busier as the “Bee-lieve it or Not! The Secret Lives of Bees” exhibit opens on Saturday, Sept. 1.

The traveling Purdue University exhibit will run through Nov. 30 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township near Beecher. The free exhibit is designed to help people learn more about honeybees, pollination, honey and beeswax.

To welcome the arrival of the exhibit, a special program called “It’s Bee Friends Day!” will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2. A local beekeeper will be stationed at the nature center’s beehive, and a naturalist will be conducting fun outdoor pollinator activities. The free program is for all ages. Registration is required for groups of 10 or more; call 708-946-2216.

The Forest Preserve is hosting the honeybee exhibit to further educate visitors about these prolific pollinators and to complement the live honeybee hive and beekeeping programs at the nature center.

The exhibit will appeal to children in prekindergarten through fifth grade and their families. The “Secret Lives of Bees” was organized by the Purdue Agricultural Exhibit Design Center and is brought to the Forest Preserve through funding provided by The Nature Foundation of Will County.

Exhibit hours are: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.; closed Mondays. Plum Creek Nature Center is located at 27064 S. Dutton Road in Crete Township near Beecher.

For more information on this exhibit and other Forest Preserve offerings, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.