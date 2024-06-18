1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Secret Service Agent Robbed At Gunpoint During President’s Trip To Los Angeles

June 18, 2024 6:08AM CDT
Share
President Joe Biden walks to his limousine as he arrives on Air Force One, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Biden will attend a campaign event Saturday night. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint during President Joe Biden’s fundraising visit to Los Angeles.

Officials say the agent was returning from work Saturday night when he was robbed in a residential community in Tustin.

The agent was not injured.

Police say he fired a gun during the confrontation.

The Secret Service say they do not know if anyone was shot.

Police said Monday that a suspect had not been found.

Police did find some of the agent’s stolen belongings in the area.

Police reported a silver Infiniti FX35 was seen leaving the scene.

Popular Posts

1

Republicans Walk Out Of Will County Board Meeting
2

New Lenox Man Fatally Struck By Semi Leaving Will County ADF Identified by Coroner
3

More Juveniles Come Forward With Abuse Accusations
4

Strong Storms Roll In This Afternoon And Evening
5

New poll: 95% of Will County voters think it’s important for local candidates to have a plan to address property taxes

Recent Posts