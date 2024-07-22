1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Secret Service Director, Grilled By Lawmakers On The Trump Assassination Attempt, Says ‘We Failed’

July 22, 2024 12:42PM CDT
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is sworn in before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service’s director acknowledges the agency was told about a suspicious person “between two and five times” before the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Director Kimberly Cheatle told lawmakers Monday during a congressional hearing: “On July 13, we failed.”

Cheatle says she takes full responsibility for the agency’s missteps related to the attack at the Republican presidential candidate’s Pennsylvania rally.

Cheatle is testifying before a congressional committee as calls mount for her to resign over security failures at the rally.

Lawmakers have peppered Cheatle with questions about why she should be allowed to keep her job and why Trump was allowed to take the stage after local law enforcement had identified the gunman as suspicious.

