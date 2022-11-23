1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Secretary of State Offices to Close for Thanksgiving Holiday

November 23, 2022 12:03PM CST
Secretary of State Offices to Close for Thanksgiving Holiday
Illinois Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed tomorrow and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.  Facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be open for business on Saturday, while facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be open for business on Monday.  Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website for online services.

