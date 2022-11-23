Secretary of State Offices to Close for Thanksgiving Holiday
November 23, 2022 12:03PM CST
Illinois Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed tomorrow and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be open for business on Saturday, while facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be open for business on Monday. Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website for online services.