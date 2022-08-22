1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo
Slocum In The Morning
5:30am - 10:00am

Secretary of State Reminds Drivers To Keep Roads Clean

August 22, 2022 2:30PM CDT
Share
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

 Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers to keep the roads and highways clean.  White says littering on the roadways can pose serious hazards to drivers.  Under the Illinois Litter Control Act, a conviction for littering on a roadway results in a Class B misdemeanor with up to six months of jail time.  White recommends drivers always carry a garbage bag their car to dispose of trash.

Popular Posts

1

Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff's Deputy
2

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
3

Minivan Chase in Joliet Ends in Field
4

Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington
5

Bank Robbery in Shorewood Under Investigation

Recent Posts