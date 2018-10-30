See Jack Barker’s Beloved Folk Art Bison on National Bison Day at the Midewin Welcome Center on Saturday, Nov. 3

The Bison Crawl keeps growing: On Friday, the seven-foot-tall Jack Barker Folk Art Bison joined the Bison Crawl. The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce provided the Barker Bison Sculpture in time for National Bison Day, Saturday Nov. 3. On this very special day, for one day only, the community’s beloved Barker Bison will be on display at the Welcome Center at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.

The late Jack Barker is celebrated here and around the world for his whimsical interpretations. Barker painstakingly re-purposed scrapped plastic, metals and other materials to create outstanding interpretations, while turning trash into treasure. Barker used old discarded baseballs to make eyes for the seven-foot-tall bison. Barker made 12-foot-tall dinosaurs made with 55-gallon drums that were once used for oil. He made dogs using chrome bumpers from old cars. Barker’s interpretations span a wide array of interests, including nature and conservation.

The Midewin bison herd is a conservation herd. In autumn 2015 the USDA Forest Service worked in an agreement with the National Forest Foundation to bring a herd of bison to Midewin as a 20-year experiment in conservation. Volunteers and staff continue to survey and monitor to see whether the herd’s grazing pattern, which creates more varied grass lengths, is helping to encourage the return of native Illinois prairie plants, insects, birds and other species. Volunteers and partners have been involved all along in bringing the Midewin conservation herd to Midewin and continuing the experiment.

Millions of bison once roamed North America, and in these modern times Bison are honored as America’s National Mammal. Midewin will celebrate National Bison Day this Saturday with the Barker Bison on display. Midewn is coordinating with other organizations in the community in a first-ever Bison Crawl.

Bison Crawl Stops: (Times may vary; more information is available online.)

USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie – at the Iron Bridge Trailhead & the Welcome Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 30239 S. State Rt. 53 Wilmington, 815-423-6370 See the 7-foot-tall Jack Barker Folk Art Bison at the Welcome Center. Ranger-led hikes from the Iron Bridge Trailhead.

Forest Preserve District of Will County – Sugar Creek Nature Preserve, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 17540 W. Laraway Road. Joliet, 815-727-8700 Ecology hikes, speakers, a Bison Chip throwing contest – Throw a chip for a chance to win bison skull provided by Ruhter Bison Farm.

Two Hounds Antiques, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 315 N. Water St. Wilmington, 708-724-4769 A Beekeeper and other natural shopping and food experiences.

Manhattan-Elwood Public Library, 240 Whitson St. Manhattan, 815-478-3987 Bison learning station with books, photos, bison horn and more.

Wilmington Public Library, 201 S. Kankakee St. Wilmington, 815-476-2834 Bison learning station with books, photos, bison horn and more.

Pullman National Monument, 11057 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Chicago, 773-785-8901 Bison Photo Booth! Take your picture with bison fur and horns.

Photo Caption: The seven-foot-tall folk art bison by the late Jack Barker, a local folk artist, stands in the asters and tallgrass at the Welcome Center at the USDA Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, 30239 S. State Rt. 53 Wilmington, IL 60481. The Barker Bison will be on display for just one day, Saturday, Nov. 3 – National Bison Day. Photo by Veronica Hinke / USDA Forest Service – Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie