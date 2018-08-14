Sellers Beware Of Latest Scam

The latest scam involves you sending an item for sale to a potential buyer with a refund. The New Lenox Police department was dispatched after a complainant advised that they had a drone for sale on Facebook. A subject indicated they wanted to purchase the drone and sent a fraudulent check to the seller for more than the asking price. The subject gave instructions to the seller to deposit the check and send the excess money back along with the drone. The complainant recognized the scam and ended the transaction.