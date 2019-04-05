Semi in Ditch on Interstate 80 Near Briggs Street By Evan Bredeson | Apr 5, 2019 @ 12:23 PM A semi has driven into a ditch on Interstate 80 Westbound just before Briggs Street. Traffic is now backed up all the way to Richards Street. Avoid if possible. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Will County Breaks Ground on New Animal Control Building Funeral Today For State Trooper In Lake County Weather Better Today For White Sox Home Opener Will Co Doing Active Shooter Drill Simulation at Lakewood Falls Elementary ‘HUGS for Hounds’ Canine Easter Egg Hunt Hops into Hammel Woods for 11th year DNA Evidence Show Teen Isn’t Timmothy Pitzen