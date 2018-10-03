Semi On Fire Eastbound I-80 At Richards
By Monica DeSantis
|
Oct 3, 2018 @ 6:30 AM

Less than 24 hours after I-80 was shut down in Joliet for 2 hours another crash. At approximately 6:15 a.m. WJOL witnesses report a motorcycle going at a high rate of speed crashed into a semi-tractor trailer and the semi caught on fire. This occurred eastbound I-80 at Richards. All eastbound lanes were blocked.  Illinois State Police District 5  investigating and directing traffic. Joliet Police and Joliet Fire department were on the scene assisting this morning. One person transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Three People At CenterPoint “Blitz” Attacked By Coyote FEMA To Conduct National Alert Test On Cell Phones Today Mayor and Council Approves Love’s Travel Stop for Joliet Overturned Semi Closes Interstate 80 in Joliet for Several Hours on Tuesday Afternoon Wilmington Police Named Finalist in Contest to Win New Police SUV for K9 Unit Will County “Crimes Against Children Unit” Assists in Arrest of Man Soliciting Minor
Comments