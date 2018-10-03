Semi On Fire Eastbound I-80 At Richards

Less than 24 hours after I-80 was shut down in Joliet for 2 hours another crash. At approximately 6:15 a.m. WJOL witnesses report a motorcycle going at a high rate of speed crashed into a semi-tractor trailer and the semi caught on fire. This occurred eastbound I-80 at Richards. All eastbound lanes were blocked. Illinois State Police District 5 investigating and directing traffic. Joliet Police and Joliet Fire department were on the scene assisting this morning. One person transported to the hospital with serious injuries.