1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Semi Striking Overpass Closes Northbound I-55, Black Road

August 19, 2024 4:36PM CDT
Share
Semi Striking Overpass Closes Northbound I-55, Black Road
Provided phiot

All northbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed at Black Road, as well as eastbound lanes of Black Road over I-55, for a crash that occurred Monday afternoon. According to Illinois State Police, a truck carrying a tractor was travelling on the interstate, when the tractor struck the bridge, just around 2:15 in the afternoon. Pictures show the tractor was then dragged several hundred feet down the interstate. No injuries have been reported with the crash.

As of 5:45pm, the two left lanes of I-55 were open around Black Road, with Black Road fully opened, while IDOT crews continued to inspect the bridge.

 

Popular Posts

1

DEVELOPING: Crest Hill Manhunt Underway
2

First Female Judge In Will County Has Passed Away
3

Driver Identified In Fatal US 30 Crash
4

Local Golf Course Sold
5

EXCLUSIVE: New Allegations Come To Light In Basinger's Pharmacy Suspension

Recent Posts