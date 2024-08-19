Semi Striking Overpass Closes Northbound I-55, Black Road

All northbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed at Black Road, as well as eastbound lanes of Black Road over I-55, for a crash that occurred Monday afternoon. According to Illinois State Police, a truck carrying a tractor was travelling on the interstate, when the tractor struck the bridge, just around 2:15 in the afternoon. Pictures show the tractor was then dragged several hundred feet down the interstate. No injuries have been reported with the crash.

As of 5:45pm, the two left lanes of I-55 were open around Black Road, with Black Road fully opened, while IDOT crews continued to inspect the bridge.