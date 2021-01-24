      Breaking News
Sen. Durbin Hopeful COVID Relief Can Happen Before Impeachment Trial

Jan 24, 2021 @ 4:02pm
(Jason Andrew/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Senator Dick Durbin is hopeful a coronavirus relief bill can pass before the Senate holds an impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump.  On NBC’s Meet The Press, the Illinois Democrat said the American economy is being hit hard by the pandemic.  The new Senate Majority Whip added he believes there is a feeling of bipartisanship among some Republicans.  Durbin said he’s hopeful about the prospect of both parties working together.

