Sen. Durbin: Impeach Vote Comes Down to Conscience
(Jason Andrew/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Senator Dick Durbin says the arm twisting that’s typically part of politics doesn’t apply on a subject like impeachment. On CNN’s State of the Union, the Illinois Democrat said members have to go with their conscience. President Trump faces a second Senate impeachment trial following the deadly riot in the Capitol. Durbin is the current Senate Minority Whip. However, he will become the Majority Whip when the two newest senators from Georgia are sworn in.