Sen. Rand Paul Performed Heimlich Maneuver On Choking Sen. Joni Ernst During GOP Lunch

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, was choking on food during a luncheon when fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on her.

The incident occurred Thursday during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol.

Shortly after, Ernst posted on social media to thank Paul, who formerly worked as an eye doctor.

Ernst joked that she was choking on “woke policies.”

She was seen walking in the Capitol after the incident, and senators said they were grateful Paul was ready to help her.