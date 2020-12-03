Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Urging Leadership To Put Bipartisan Relief Bill Up For Vote
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from legal experts on the final day of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin is calling on leadership to put the bi-partisan COVID-19 relief package up for a vote as soon as possible. Durbin says he and the eight other members want the 908-billion dollar compromise passed before the holiday recess. He says small businesses are going to shutter because Congress hasn’t come in to help. Durbin says with how small the majority will be the next two years in the Senate, the body has to start compromising to get things done.