Senate Democrats Say GOP Stimulus Plan Needs More Money For Medical Care
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Senate Democrats say the stimulus plan introduced by Republicans does not have enough money to deal with the looming medical crisis. Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said they are working to get more money for hospitals and medical equipment. He said if the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases increases dramatically it will quickly overrun. Democrats are also unhappy that low-wage earners will not be included in the direct cash the government is planning to give its citizens. Durbin pointed to comments from two Republican Senators who said that was wrong.