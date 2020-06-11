Senate GOP Wants State To Move To Phase Four
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Illinois Senate Republicans want Governor J.B. Pritzker to move up the Restore Illinois timeline. A group of 19 senators sent a letter to Pritzker yesterday asking him to go to Phase Four of the plan sooner. The letter was motivated by a recent video of Pritzker marching with protesters in Chicago who were seeking justice for George Floyd. Floyd died Memorial Day while being detained by Minneapolis police. Senators said Pritzker’s actions show the state can move forward to the next phase of reopening.