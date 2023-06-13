1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Senate Just Barely Confirms Bernstein As President’s Economic Adviser

June 13, 2023 6:44PM CDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate has narrowly confirmed Jared Bernstein to be the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

A longtime aide to President Joe Biden and an economist focused on workers, Bernstein was confirmed by a vote of 50-49.

Republican lawmakers were critical of his claims early in the administration that the high inflation coming out of the pandemic was temporary.

Rising costs for families and businesses have been a challenge for Biden, though the Labor Department said Tuesday that the pace of inflation fell in May to 4%, the lowest 12-month figure for consumer prices in more than 12 years.

