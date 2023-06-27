1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

SENATE REPORT: FBI And Homeland Security Ignored ‘Massive Amount’ Of Intelligence Before Jan. 6

June 27, 2023 11:48AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee’s report says the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored “a massive amount of intelligence information” before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report being released Tuesday says the agencies failed to warn of violence as some of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters planned the siege openly online.

The report by the panel’s majority staff says the intelligence community has not entirely recalibrated to focus on the threats of domestic, rather than international, terrorism.

It says government intelligence leaders “could not conceive” the Capitol would be overrun.

The FBI and Homeland Security say they’ve implemented changes.

Popular Posts

1

Romeoville Police Arrest 22-Year-Old In PPP Loan Investigation
2

Bolingbrook Woman Drives Regardless Of Having Suspended License, Charged With DUI
3

Overturned Semi Closes Three Lanes On Southbound I-55
4

This Will County Village Beat Out All Others In Illinois To Make Magazine List of Best Place For Families
5

Shooting Death At Scene 75

Recent Posts