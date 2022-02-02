      Weather Alert

Senate Republicans Introduce Revised Legislative Crime Package

Feb 2, 2022 @ 12:20pm
Senate Republicans are unveiling a legislative package designed to reduce violent crime in Illinois. GOP legislators introduced a similar proposal in October, but the bill was never considered. The bills include tougher penalties for violent firearm offenses and a crackdown on carjackings. State Senator Chapin Rose says he and his party want to start a grant program to help local police departments pay for things like hiring and training more officers, body cameras, and community policing efforts.

