Senator Fetterman Expected Back ‘Soon,’ But No Certain Timeline Yet

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The office of Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says he’s expected to return to the chamber soon after seeking inpatient treatment for clinical depression.

Senate Democratic leaders aren’t giving a timeline for his return.

The 53-year-old Fetterman was still recovering from the aftereffects of a stroke from last May when he checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 15.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says “we want to give him the space to recuperate.”

Fetterman’s spokesperson says Fetterman will be back soon, although his return is at least a week away.

The aide says Fetterman is receiving daily briefings.