Senator Fetterman ‘On Path To Recovery,’ But Out For More Weeks

February 27, 2023 5:48PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks.

Fetterman communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement Monday that the senator’s recovery will be a “weeks-long process.”

He is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he checked in Feb. 15 as he was still struggling with the aftereffects of a stroke.

His office said then that he had experienced depression before but it had become severe.

