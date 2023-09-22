Senator Menendez, Wife Indicted On Bribe Charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey has been indicted, accused of using his foreign affairs influence to help Egypt in return for bribes from the authoritarian regime.

He says he’s been falsely accused and won’t be “distracted” from Senate work.

Menendez was charged with his wife on Friday.

A lawyer for her says she’ll ”vigorously contest these charges in court.”

Prosecutors say a search of the couple’s home found $100,000 in gold bars and $480,000 in hidden cash.

Menendez will have to step down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee now that he’s been indicted.

The indictment alleges Menendez provided sensitive U.S. government information and took other steps to secretly help Egypt.