Senior Living Residents Displaced Following Weekend Power Outage

Around 225 residents of an east side Senior Living home are now looking for other places to stay after a power outage over the weekend. Joshua Arms, near Rowell Avenue, lost power on Sunday after a pipe burst and started a small electrical fire. No one was injured in the fire, and light smoke was noted during the situation. Officials don't expect the power to return until Friday at the earliest. For the time being, those displaced are being taken to area hotels or sent home with families.