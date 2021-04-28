      Breaking News
Senior Services Opening Up Vaccine Appointments

Apr 28, 2021 @ 9:55am
Senior Services Building Joliet/md

Senior Services Center of Will County is offering vaccine appointments for anyone 16 years of age and up. Executive Director Barry Kolanowski says there are 60 appointments available this Friday, April 30th at 251 N. Center Street in Joliet. For an appointment call 815-723-9713.

Meanwhile, the shuttered Toy ‘R Us location at the Louis Joliet Mall is offering walk-in vaccines today and there are time slots available today.

