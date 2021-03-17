Serial Stowaway Arrested At O’Hare Again
FILE - This January 2018 file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman in Chicago. Hartman, a woman with a history of stowing away on airliners, was arrested Tuesday, March 16, 2021, for attempting to sneak onto a flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
The woman known as the serial stowaway is at it again. Marilyn Hartman was arrested for trespassing at O’Hare Airport yesterday. Investigators tracked her with the GPS on her ankle bracelet after she left the residential facility she’s been staying at. Hartman has a history of sneaking past airport security and boarding planes illegally. She’s been arrested at O’Hare and Midway several times. The 69-year-old is expected to be sent to Cook County Jail, and the Cook County sheriff’s department plans to seek approval for a felony escape charge.