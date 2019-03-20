Serial Stowaway Given Probation

FILE - This January 2018, file photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Marilyn Hartman. Hartman, dubbed a serial stowaway, has been sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to sneaking past Chicago airport security, boarding a plane and flying to London without a ticket. Marilyn Hartman told a Cook County judge Tuesday, March 19, 2019 that she apologizes to the airport and for "causing problems for them." As part of her plea deal, she can't go to Chicago's O'Hare or Midway airports without a ticket. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File)