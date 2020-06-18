Serious Accident on I-55 at Arsenal Road

      Breaking News
Jun 18, 2020 @ 4:11pm

Illinois State Police are sharing details after a four vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Thursday afternoon. It was at 1:51pm at Interstate 55 southbound at Arsenal Road when a truck tractor tanker combination carrying water struck the rear of an SUV that had slowed down for traffic. Due to the impact of the collision, the front end of the SUV struck the rear end of a second SUV that then struck a second semi-truck.

Several occupants were transported to local area hospital hospitals with minor injuries.  At approximately 1:57 p.m., all southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Arsenal Road were closed for the traffic crash investigation. At approximately 3:10 p.m. the left lane was reopened, the right lane remains closed. No further information is available at this time.

