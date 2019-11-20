Service Projects, Volunteers & Sponsors Sought for MLK Day of Service
Joliet Central High School
Honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with service has become a tradition for Joliet. The annual MLK Day of Service is Monday, January 20, 2020. The event begins in the Joliet Central High School Student Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet, with volunteer check-in starting at 7:30 a.m. The program launch and breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by volunteer project completion at various locations throughout the Joliet-area.
Volunteer projects from service agencies, community centers, and institutions that serve the public are currently being sought. If you have a project that you would like have completed on this day, submit your proposal HERE.
Of course, the day would not be possible without the dedication of our volunteers. Young and old, families, individuals, school and community organizations can register to volunteer HERE.
Upon completion of the service projects, volunteers will gather in the Joliet Central High School Cafeteria at noon for a delicious fajita lunch and project recaps. Over 600 volunteers will eat, and sponsorship is currently being sought to cover breakfast and lunch expenses. Submit your sponsorship HERE.
In the past 14 Years, there have been 17,110 Hours of Service donated to 318 Community Projects. Please consider donating your time, talents and treasure to this worthy event, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther, Jr. by making it a “Day on, Not a Day Off.”