Seven Illinois Secretary Of State Facilities To Reopen For Drive-Thru Sticker Renewal
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Starting Tuesday, seven Illinois Secretary of State facilities will reopen to offer drive-through vehicle registration sticker renewals. The locations will not offer any other services. Currently, all expiration dates for state driver’s licenses, ID cards, and vehicle registrations have been extended at least 90 days after all driver’s services facilities reopen. The Chicago locations taking part in this effort are on the city’s West, North, and South Sides. All DMV workers will wear face masks and customers are urged to wear masks also.