Seven Will County Vote By Mail Drop Boxes Will Be Closed Election Day
Vote by Mail Ballot drop box/md
Seven Vote By Mail Drop Boxes located throughout Will County will be closed on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Drop Boxes are located inside local libraries and inside Governors State University. Because several libraries will be closed on Election Day as well as to secure ballot collection points in an orderly fashion, the Will County Clerk’s Office will close these Drop Boxes starting in the late afternoon on Monday, Nov. 2, which is the evening before Election Day. These Drop Boxes will not be accepting ballots on Election Day.
The only Vote By Mail Drop Box that will accept Ballot Envelopes on Election Day
will be outside the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., in downtown Joliet.
That Drop Box will close promptly at 7 p.m., along with all Polling Places.
Election Judges representing both political parties will begin closing library and university Ballot Drop Boxes according to the following schedule on Monday, Nov. 2.
Route 1
Wilmington Public Library – 4:30 p.m.
Governors State University – 5:30 p.m.
Frankfort Public Library – 6 p.m.
Route 2
Plainfield Public Library – 4:30 p.m.
Naperville 95th Street Library – 5:15 p.m.
Fountaindale Public Library – 6 p.m.
White Oak Library – 6:45 p.m.
Closing times are approximate. However, no Ballot Drop Box will be closed earlier than the times listed above.