Several Home Burglaries in Mokena Over Past Few Weeks

Mokena Police asking the public to be extra vigilant regarding a rash of home burglaries over the past few weeks.

In each of these recent residential burglaries, no one was present at the home at the time of the burglary, and jewelry and/or cash was taken. Activity has generally taken place between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. A common denominator associated with each of these burglaries appears to be a white newer model Ford crew cab pick-up with a yellow light with two men inside the vehicle.

If you notice a vehicle in your neighborhood matching the above description or if you see people engaging in activities that seem even the least bit out of place, police urge you not to ignore them and call 9-1-1 immediately.