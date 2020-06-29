Several New Laws Take Effect In Illinois On Wednesday
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
Several new laws in Illinois will go into effect this week. On Wednesday, the minimum wage is increasing to ten bucks an hour from nine-dollars-and 25 cents. Meanwhile, the minimum wage in Chicago goes from 13 dollars to 14 dollars. Other legislation calls for the gas tax to increase by a fraction of a cent this year. Last year, the gas tax doubled to 38 cents per gallon to pay for road repairs statewide. Another measure calls for distracted drivers who hurt someone to face steeper penalties. Violators can now face a minimum fine of one-thousand dollars.