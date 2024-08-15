Several Water Main Construction Projects Begin Today And Next Week In Joliet

Broadway / Center / Western Water Main Construction to Begin Thursday, August 15, 2024

The City of Joliet Public Utilities Department will begin construction on the Broadway / Center / Western Water Main project on Thursday, August 15th. This construction area includes N Center Street (Plainfield Road to Campbell Street), Pine Street and N Broadway Street (W Division Street to Oneida Street), and Western Avenue (N Center Street to N Bluff Street). Construction will begin on Pine Street.

Black Road Acres Phase 2 Water Main Construction to Begin Monday, August 19, 2024

The City of Joliet Public Utilities Department will begin construction on the Black Road Acres Phase 2 Water Main project on Monday, August 19th. This construction area includes Arden Place (Ann St to Donna St); Mason Ave (Ann St to Donna St); Douglas St (Madison St to east of Bevan Dr E); Ann St (Black Rd to Mason Ave); Ann St (Douglas St to 500’ south of Mason Ave); Donna St (Black Rd to Mason Ave); Ann Court (Mayfield Ave to south end); Bevan Dr E (Douglas St to north end); Bevan Dr E (Douglas St to Bevan Dr W); Bevan Dr W (Douglas St to Bevan Dr E).

Garnsey Park Phase 5B Water Main Construction to Begin Monday, August 19, 2024

The City of Joliet Public Utilities Department will begin construction on the Garnsey Park Phase 5B Water Main project on Monday, August 19th. This construction area includes N Hickory St (Russell St to Moran St); Summit St (Ingalls Ave to Moran St); Russell St (Elizabeth St to N Broadway St); Frank Ave (N Broadway St to N Hickory St); and Hutchinson St (Elizabeth St to N Broadway St).