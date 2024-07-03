Severe Overcrowding, Lack Of Exits and Mud Contributed To Deadly Stampede In India
July 3, 2024 6:22AM CDT
HATHRAS, India (AP) — Authorities say severe overcrowding and a lack of exits contributed to a stampede at a religious festival in northern India that left at least 121 people dead as the faithful surged toward the preacher to touch him and chaos ensued.
A local official said five of those died on Wednesday morning.
Another 28 people were still being treated in a hospital.
Deadly stampedes are relatively common at Indian religious festivals.
Large crowds gather at them, often in small areas with shoddy infrastructure and few safety measures.
Some quarter of a million people turned up for the event Tuesday that was permitted to accommodate 80,000.