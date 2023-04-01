1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Severe Storm Rolls Through Will County

March 31, 2023 9:58PM CDT
Severe Storm Rolls Through Will County
Residents mill about after severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark., Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

A potent severe story rolled through the Joliet area on Friday evening, causing damage and power outages across Will County. As of 9:50pm, over 2500 customers in the area were affected by the outage, out of the over 61,000 customers that lost power throughout the storm that are serviced by ComEd.

One report from a Crest Hill Emergency Manager relayed to the National Weather Service stated that wires were down due to the storm at the intersection of Theodore and Cedarwood.

In Belvidere, the roof partially collapsed on the Apollo Theatre where heavy metal band Morbid Angel was scheduled to perform. At this time, it’s unclear how many injuries were caused by the damage, but there were several fire departments called to the scene to assist.

Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest on this early spring storm.

