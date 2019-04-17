Severe Weather; Threat Of Tornado Possible Tonight

Severe weather is possible later tonight according to the National Weather Service. An area of low pressure will bring increasing shower and thunderstorm chances to the region, mainly later this afternoon and overnight. The potential for severe storms this afternoon and evening will depend on whether capping erodes, and this remains uncertain at this time. If a few storms develop, all modes of severe weather would be possible with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a threat for a tornado or two. The primary severe risk area this afternoon and evening will be north of I-80 and west of an Ottawa to Crystal Lake line.

Another area of thunderstorms may move northeast into the region late this evening and overnight. A low potential for strong and gusty winds and small hail could accompany these storms with the main threat for locales along and south of I-80.

The threat for showers and storms will continue on Thursday with the highest chances shifting east of I-57 through the day. There is a low potential for some of these storms to remain strong to marginally severe with mainly a threat for gusty winds.