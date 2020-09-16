Shake-Up At JTHS District 204 Board of Education
Joliet Township High School
The president of the Joliet Township High School Board of Education has stepped down from her role on the School Board. Dr. Tracy Spesia submitted her resignation on September 8th according to a letter to parents by JTHS Superintendent Dr. Karla Guseman. Board of Education Vice President Frank Edmon Jr. will fill the role of president but leaves a vacant seat. Dr. Spesia began her service on the Board of Education in May of 2011.
The JTHS Board of Education District 204 will appoint someone to fill the vacant seat.