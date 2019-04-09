Shake-Up On Horizon For Will County Politicians Causing Domino Effect

There could be a big shake-up in Will County government. Will County Executive Larry Walsh may be stepping down sometime this year. He was first elected in 2004. Walsh’s cancer returned this past December and he undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Reporter John Ferak from the Patch reports, Walsh will be replaced by State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. She represents the 49th district in the Illinois senate. Bertino-Tarrant is a democrat from Shorewood whose district also includes, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Oswego, Plainfield, Romeoville, Shorewood and Naperville.

Replacing Bertino-Tarrant may be State Rep. Natalie Manley from the 98th district. She was elected in 2012 and represents, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Crystal Lawns and Romeoville. A source tells WJOL that Manley would be replaced by an elected official who holds a countywide office.