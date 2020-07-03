      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Shedd Aquarium And Willis Tower Skydeck Reopen Today With COVID-19 Protocols

Jul 3, 2020 @ 12:01pm
In this Aug. 14, 2014 photo, Marshall Taylor, 10, looks for sharks during a visit to the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. The aquarium celebrated Shark Week with a variety of programs and activities. (AP Photo/Stacy Thacker)

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and the Willis Tower Skydeck are open for the first time in several months.  The aquarium has added COVID-19 safety protocols that include required mask, new and separate entrance and exit points, and timed admission.  Meanwhile, the popular downtown Skydeck has restrictions that include a capacity limit and timed entry.  The deck will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.  Reservations are available at theskydeck.com.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington