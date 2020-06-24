Shedd Aquarium Announces Plans To Open Up With COVID-19 Protocols
Chicago‘s Shedd Aquarium is reopening. Facility officials say they will welcome back members and sponsors on July 1st and the general public will be allowed back July 3rd. There will be new COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in effect. Some of the changes include a new separate entrance and exit points, limited hourly building capacity, and required face coverings for visitors age two and up. The aquarium has called back 120 of its furloughed staff members.