Shedd Aquarium Lays Off 36 Workers and Furlough 171 Employees
Chicago‘s Shedd Aquarium has laid off 36 workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials at the lakefront institution announced yesterday that they are also furloughing 171 more employees. The job cuts represent eight percent of the workforce. Those who were furloughed are for the most part guest relations ambassadors who will begin to return once the aquarium reopens to the public. With the help of federal relief funds, Shedd was able to pay all workers regardless of responsibilities or whether they could work from home through June 20th.