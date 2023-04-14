Shepley Road bridge over I-80 closing April 17

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that a project to replace the bridge carrying Shepley Road over Interstate 80, in Minooka, will require a full closure of Shepley Road, between West Frontage and Ingolsby roads beginning, weather permitting, Monday, April 17 through November. The project is part of advance work leading to the $1.2 billion reconstruction of I-80 through Will County.

A posted detour will direct motorists to River, Mound (215th Street) and County Line roads. Motorists should also expect shoulder and occasional overnight lane closures on I-80 at the bridge during that time.

The $4.3 million project, which involves replacing the existing bridge with a new structure to accommodate the widening of I-80 under the bridge, is anticipated to be completed in November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The overall I-80 project will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox, while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion. Interchanges will be rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Illinois 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street, with a new flyover ramp linking southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80 to improve traffic flow and safety. More than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced, including those over the Des Plaines River.