Sheridan Man Arrested For Running Towards Krakar Avenue Scene

30-year-old Ruben Magana of Sheridan was arrested, processed, and released on Notice to Appear for Obstructing a Peace Officer and Resisting a Peace Officer.

On June 1, 2024, at 11:07 p.m., Officers had responded to a residence in the 400 block of Krakar Avenue for a report of a shooting that was later determined to be a homicide. While Officers were in the process of securing the perimeter of the crime scene, Magana arrived and quickly approached an area of the perimeter that had been cordoned off by yellow tape. Magana ignored Officers when they ordered him to stop as he attempted to run toward the crime scene. Officers attempted to detain Magana at which time he refused to provide access to his hands. Magana was then taken into custody without further incident.