1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Sheridan Man Arrested For Running Towards Krakar Avenue Scene

June 4, 2024 6:39PM CDT
Share
Sheridan Man Arrested For Running Towards Krakar Avenue Scene
Ruben Magana/JPD

30-year-old Ruben Magana of Sheridan was arrested, processed, and released on Notice to Appear for Obstructing a Peace Officer and Resisting a Peace Officer.  

On June 1, 2024, at 11:07 p.m., Officers had responded to a residence in the 400 block of Krakar Avenue for a report of a shooting that was later determined to be a homicide. While Officers were in the process of securing the perimeter of the crime scene, Magana arrived and quickly approached an area of the perimeter that had been cordoned off by yellow tape. Magana ignored  Officers when they ordered him to stop as he attempted to run toward the crime scene. Officers attempted to detain Magana at which time he refused to provide access to his hands. Magana was then taken into custody without further incident.  

Popular Posts

1

Single Vehicle Crash Kills Driver From New Lenox
2

Will County Coroner Identifies Man Shot Multiple Times
3

Hanging Barricades To Prevent Trucks From Using Route 53 Are Gone
4

Strong Storms Roll In This Afternoon And Evening
5

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery to Host Memorial Day Ceremony

Recent Posts