Sheriff’s Association Suing Pritzker, IDOC Over Inmate Transfer Restrictions
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is suing Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Corrections over restrictions on inmate transfers. The association says the IDOC and the governor shut the doors to IDOC facilities in March, preventing any transfers from jails across the state. They say the move forces county jails to have to protect inmates who belong in IDOC custody from the spread of COVID-19. The governor’s office says it is following CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 in correctional facilities.