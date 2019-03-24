UPDATE: Missing Person Found Safe and Sound

UPDATE: WJOL has been told that the individual has been found safe and sound.

On Saturday March 23rd, at approximately 9:30 AM, the Will County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 6500 block of W. Kennedy Road in Unincorporated Peotone Township in reference to a Missing Persons complaint involving a person with mental disabilities. Deputies were advised that Patrick S. Bennett left through the backdoor of the residence around 12:30 AM on Saturday. Patrick’s mother advised deputies that several family members began to look for Patrick at that time and were unsuccessful.

Patrick’s mother stated that Patrick has done this before, and has been located within the residence or at Indian Oaks mental health care facility in Manteno, Illinois. Deputies contacted local area hospitals and searched the residence and were unsuccessful in locating Patrick. Patrick’s mother further stated that Patrick has the mental capacity of a 10 year old.

Patrick was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a dark colored coat. Patrick is 5’7″ and approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Since being reported missing to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office has been conducting a comprehensive search of the area. Various means, methods, and agencies have been utilized by the Sheriff’s Office to conduct this search.

If anyone sees Patrick, please contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8575. Attached is a recent photograph of Patrick.